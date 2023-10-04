Generator thieves go to town at Trump’s Doral resort — was it an inside job?

Authorities say a group of thieves made off with at least 60 generators from the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort and now they’re looking for the culprits.

DORAL, Fla. – Authorities say a group of thieves made off with at least 60 generators from the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort and now they’re looking for the culprits.

They hit the resort twice in the same day, raising the question: did they have help from the inside?

On first look at surveillance video, a white Ford F-150 pick-up seen pulling through the resort’s maintenance area would not appear to be out of place, except it is, and so is whoever’s driving it.

Doral police Chief Edwin Lopez said at around 5 p.m. Monday, whoever was in that truck made off with some 30 generators from the resort.

‘The incident that occurred in the daylight was an area that was not secured,” Lopez said. “These individuals posed as construction workers that were able to enter and gain access to the area.”

Police said they came back about five hours later — this time in a white panel van — and stole more than 30 more generators.

“During the evening hours, they actually cut some fencing and were able to access the same area,” Lopez said.

Police provided a photo of one of the hauls filling the bed of the pick-up.

The resort is set to host a LIV Golf tournament in just a couple of weeks; police said the generators and equipment were being stored on-site for the tournament.

Police said security staff were on site, as they normally are. Local 10 News asked Lopez if he thought any resort staff were involved.

“We’re not really, right now, making any determination, but we are aggressively looking at identifying these individuals,” Lopez said.

Lopez said detectives already have multiple leads that they hope will lead them to their suspects.

“We’re working aggressively to find the culprits,” he said.

Authorities said up to four people were involved and it appears this is connected to other thefts throughout Miami-Dade County.

No one with the resort returned Local 10 News’ requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.