Miami-Dade athlete aiming to be Paralympian needs costly prosthesis

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Takira Koonce, an aspiring Paralympian, needs her South Florida community’s support to get back on track as she has been in talks with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee in Colorado.

The 24-year-old former college runner was hospitalized with COVID-19 when the lack of circulation damaged tissue and prompted a doctor to amputate her left leg.

“Running, it has just always been a part of my life,” Koonce said. “It is just always something that has made me feel good.”

Last year, Koonce, of Miami Gardens, was fitted for a new prosthetic leg—, but she needs a better prosthetic leg so she can compete.

“This leg has absolutely no bounce — like there is nothing to it besides walking and supporting myself.”

The hurdle: It costs thousands and health insurance doesn’t cover it.

“I think it might end up being something emotional just because it would just be another step forward in life,” she said about competing again. “I have big goals, but I think they’re all achievable.”

Koonce is a believer in self-positive talk.

“I have to give myself that grace and tell myself, ‘It’s okay’ A lot, and that ‘I will get to where I need to be,’ ‘It will happen … It will come to me when I’m ready for it.’”

