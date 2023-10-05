YNW Melly uses ‘Bloods’ to prevent ex-girlfriend from testifying in murders case, prosecutors claim

Jamell Demons, left, better known as rapper YNW Melly, and his attorney, Stuart Adelstein listen to proceedings during his double murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rapper Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons, who is awaiting retrial for the murders of two of his fellow YNW rappers nearly five years ago in Broward County, stands accused of witness tampering.

Rappers Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams were fatally shot while in a Jeep Compass on Oct. 26, 2018, after a recording session at a studio in Broward County, police said.

Rapper Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry, who was driving the bullet-riddled Jeep Compass with Thomas and Williams wounded, reported there was a drive-by shooting after he arrived at the hospital in Miramar. Williams was 21. Thomas was 19.

The prosecution accused Demons, 24, of fatally shooting them while inside the Jeep, and of using his alleged position as a member of the Bloods to ask other gang members to help him prevent his ex-girlfriend from testifying during trial.

“Demons has developed a sophisticated system to communicate with individuals outside of the Broward County jail,” the prosecution wrote adding that there was a recorded call indicating Demons had sent a message to Henry, who is on house arrest, about keeping Rihanna Hamilton “away from court.”

“The deposition of Ms. Hamilton was supposed to take place on May 5, 2023, as evidence by the May 1, 2023 filing by counsel for Mr. Demons,” the prosecution wrote. “The deposition did not take place, as Ms. Hamilton did not appear.”

The defense accused the prosecution of conspiring to cover up that a prosecutor reported Miramar Detective Mark Moretti, the lead detective, allegedly asked a Broward Sheriff’s Office colleague to lie about being present when he seized a cell phone from Demons’s mother, Jamie King.

Miramar’s internal affairs investigated Moretti and the BSO deputy denied the prosecutor’s report. The defense asked Broward County Circuit Judge John Murphy to dismiss the case or assign new prosecutors. Murphy set a hearing to discuss the motions on Friday.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. Jury selection in the retrial is set to start next week. Opening statments may be in November. If a jury convicts Demons of two counts of first-degree murder during the upcoming retrial, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.