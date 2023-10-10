Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over fatal crash involving pedestrian in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 5:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue.

According to police, the victim was struck by two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami–Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

The police department’s Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.