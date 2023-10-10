78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Traffic
Sky 10 over fatal crash involving pedestrian in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 5:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue.

According to police, the victim was struck by two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami–Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

The police department’s Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email