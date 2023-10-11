Bal Harbour woman stays behind in Israel as son fights in IDF: ‘I can’t leave this country’

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Despite the danger present in the country, a woman from Bal Harbour says she’s staying put in Israel after Saturday’s attack by Hamas as her son fights in the Israel Defense Forces.

Devorah Leah Andrusier’s 20-year-old son Raffi was in training with the IDF when the war broke out. She was in Israel too, on vacation there to send him off.

“I took off one of my bracelets put it on his hand so that he could take a piece of me,” Andrusier said. “It was hard and it’s still hard.”

The attack changed her and her son’s life. She’s now staying in the country.

“I wanted him to be a soldier and now here he is being a soldier,” Andrusier said. “I can’t leave this country when my son is at war.”

She said saying goodbye to her son was tough.

“It was near impossible,” Andrusier said. “My kids had a tough time as well.”

Raffi left a voice note for his family, saying, “God’s mission (is) to protect the Jewish land and the Jewish people.”

Andrusier said she prays for her son every single day,