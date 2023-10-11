Donald Trump speaking at rally in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former president Donald Trump is speaking to a friendly audience on Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

Thousands of people registered for the event, which featured the fan base and security of an ex-president.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by Club 47 USA and held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Those Trump supporters would have no idea the news of the world, the ongoing fighting in Israel, would shape the tone of the rally.

Trump, despite the controversy that followed him around for much of his presidency, was a strong supporter of Israel and its conservative government during his time in office.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was also scheduled to speak at the event, but he remains in Washington D.C. with his Republican colleagues wrangling with a way to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz sent a video message for the crowd in Florida instead.