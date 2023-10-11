List of U.S. citizens killed during Hamas attack

The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her funeral's son at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Col. Roi Levy was killed after Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns. Israel's vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

As of Thursday, Israeli authorities estimated the death toll of the Hamas attack was at over 1,300, The Jerusalem Post reported. And Palestinians estimated the death toll was reaching 1,420, Aljazeera reported.

The death toll of U.S. citizens increased to 27 on Thursday. It was 22 on Wednesday and 14 on Tuesday, according to the U.S. State Department. Some of the victims were dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who were serving in the military during the surprise attack.

Relatives have been releasing the identities of the slain American victims to journalists in the United States. Here is the preliminary list:

This was the list as of Thursday morning.