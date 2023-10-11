List of U.S. citizens killed during Hamas attack

As of Thursday, Israeli authorities estimated the death toll of the Hamas attack was at over 1,300, The Jerusalem Post reported. And Palestinians estimated the death toll was reaching 1,420, Aljazeera reported.
The death toll of U.S. citizens increased to 27 on Thursday. It was 22 on Wednesday and 14 on Tuesday, according to the U.S. State Department. Some of the victims were dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who were serving in the military during the surprise attack.
Relatives have been releasing the identities of the slain American victims to journalists in the United States. Here is the preliminary list:
- Itay Glisko was 20, and he was serving in the Israeli military. (Source: CNN)
- Roey Weiser was 21 and was serving the Israeli military at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. (Source: CNN)
- Lotan Abir was 24. (Source: ABC News)
- Danielle Waldman was 24 and was at a music festival. (Source: CNN)
- Aryeh Shlomo Ziering was 27 and he was serving in the Israeli military. (Source: CNN)
- Hayim Katsman was 32 and was at a music festival. (Source: ABC News and Washington Post)
- Daniel Ben Senior was 34 and was at the Nova music festival. (Source: CNN and Washington Post)
- Amit Wachs was 48 and was in the village of Netiv HaAsara (Source: CBS Boston)
- Deborah Martias, 50, was in Kibbutz Holit. (Source: MSNBC and Washington Post)
- Igal Wachs was 53 and was in Netiv HaAsara (Source: CBS Boston )
This was the list as of Thursday morning. Local 10 News partners ABC News, The Associated Press, and CNN contributed to this report.