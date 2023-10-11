Police: Man, 68, arrested in connection with road rage incident that started on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, nearly two weeks after a road rage incident that started on the Dolphin Expressway, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Alfonso Chang, of Sweetwater, began following the victim on the Dolphin Expressway on the afternoon of Sept. 29 before they both exited on Northwest 72nd Avenue.

While at a red light, Chang got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s car, kicking the rear passenger door, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim drove off and Chang continued to follow him until they got stuck in traffic at Northwest 72nd Avenue and 11th Street, at which time Chang got out of his car again and began banging on the victim’s window with a bottle.

Police said the victim recorded the incident with his cellphone.

According to the report, Chang then opened the victim’s door and told him to get out of the car.

Police said he then reached into the vehicle and struck the victim on his left arm.

Chang was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief.

His arrest report does not state why Chang was allegedly initially pursuing the victim on the Dolphin Expressway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chang remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.