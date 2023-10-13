BSO Cold Case detectives identify alleged MS-13 member as second suspect in fatal shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sixteen years after a man was gunned down in unincorporated Central Broward, Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit detectives have identified a second suspect accused of being involved in the murder.

Authorities released a Crime Stoppers flyer Friday that depicts Jairo Jonathan Aguilar-Arevalo, aka “Satanas,” including an age progression photo of how Aguilar-Arevalo might look today.

Detectives say he is 37, about 5-feet, 1-inch to 5-feet-2 inches tall, and had short wavy hair at the time of the crime.

He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Jose Cuellar.

According to detectives, Cuellar arrived near the 4300 block of Southwest 25th Street in a beige 1996 Toyota on the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2007, accompanied by the two suspects.

Detectives said one of the suspects stepped out of the car and walked away moments before the second suspect shot Cuellar to death.

Authorities said the man then returned to the car and the duo fled the scene.

According to detectives, the case was investigated for years, but eventually went cold.

Things, however, took a turn in December 2021 when detectives, with assistance from the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reopened the case and discovered that all three men were members of the MS-13 gang (Mara Salvatrucha).

Sergio Perera-Marenco was then identified as one of the two suspects involved in the homicide and he was arrested on Feb. 27 in Fort Lauderdale.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators say Aguilar-Arevalo, who remains at large, worked as a roofer and lived in the Oakland Park area, but is originally from El Salvador.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, MS-13 originated in Los Angeles, California, in the 1980s, and was created by Salvadoran immigrants.

Federal officials say the now-international criminal gang is well-organized, “and is heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises, being notorious for its use of violence to achieve its objectives.”

Anyone with information about Aguilar-Arevalo’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Cold Case Unit Detective Andrew Gianino at 954-321-4376 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.