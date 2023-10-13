Caught on Camera: Man stabbed during attempted carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday that shows an attempted carjacking that led to a stabbing.

The ambush occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the victim was sitting in his car with the driver’s side window rolled down when the attacker walked up to the vehicle and demanded the victim’s car keys.

Grossman said the victim refused to hand over the keys, which led to the attacker stabbing him in his arm multiple times.

“The victim then got out of his vehicle to flee. However, before he got away, he was stabbed in his leg,” Grossman said in a news release. “Once the victim fled, the attacker entered the vehicle but could not steal it because the victim still had the car keys with him.”

Grossman said the victim was transported to Florida Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the attacker is asked to call BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.