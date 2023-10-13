Key West man arrested after illegally dumping 1,400 pounds of trash, deputies say

Man accused of illegal dumping in Stock Island.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Key West man was charged under Florida’s felony littering statute after Monroe County deputies accused him of illegally dumping over 1,000 pounds of trash.

According to jail records, 29-year-old Robert Thomas Householder was arrested Friday.

Linhardt said MCSO deputies began investigating in early October after a large pile of debris and trash was left on Front Street.

According to Monroe County spokesperson Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office began investigating in early October after a large pile of debris and trash was left on 18th Lane.

Authorities said information leading to Householder was found during the investigation.

Householder admitted he was the person who first began dumping trash in the area, according to Linhardt.

Authorities said Monroe County Solid Waste workers removed a total of 1,400 pounds of garbage and debris from the scene.

Linhardt said it’s the second illegal dumping arrest made in the Lower Keys by the sheriff’s office in a week.

Authorities said Benjamin Scott Holroyd, 65, of Big Pine Key, was arrested Friday for the same charge.

Benjamin Scott Holroyd (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

It’s not clear when Householder will be arraigned.

Householder appeared in the Monroe County Sheriff Office arrest database, but his arrest photo was not uploaded as of Friday evening.