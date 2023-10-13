Miami-Dade Metro bus, SUV collide head-on; multiple injuries reported

Sky 10 over head-on collision between SUV, bus in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were injured Friday morning during a head-on collision involving an SUV and a Miami-Dade Metro bus, first responders confirmed.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, six people were treated at the scene, including one adult who was transported as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and another who was taken to a local hospital by private ambulance.

No other details were immediately released.