BSO: Man with mental illness reported missing in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to his family, Lorsirs experiences mental illness and may be in need of assistance.

Deputies said Duby Lorsirs was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday near the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Authorities said Lorsirs is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Erica Chace at 352-578-1611 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.