Group of South Florida rabbis fly to Israel to volunteer, donate items

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A large group of South Florida rabbis and parents touched down in Israel Sunday to show their support for the country in crisis amid the ongoing war.

They left on a flight out of Miami International Airport on Saturday night.

The group is delivering, among other things, much needed military equipment to the front lines.

Joseph Waks lives in Bay Harbor Islands and he was on that flight. His 20-year-old son had previously flown to Israel after volunteering to fight.

“Any father would be extremely nervous,” said Waks. “I have had sleepless night since he left last week Wednesday.”

Back in South Florida, residents continue to donate items to get to the soldiers, like at the Sky Lake Synagogue.

For Waks, he couldn’t wait in Miami knowing his son was fighting.

Immediately after arriving in Israel, he has to rush into a bomb shelter.

“We’ve got one homeland and if we are not here to protect who will,” he said.