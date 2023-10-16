Antonio Brown arrested in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday.

Jail records from the Broward Sheriff’s Office show that the 35-year-old was booked into jail around midnight Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.

He has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

Wiltrice Jackson, who is the mother of Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, who was born in 2008, spoke with TMZ and said her ex owes her nearly $31,000 in unpaid child support.

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson told TMZ. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

According to TMZ’s report, a judge ruled in August that Brown had missed child support payments and ordered that he be arrested.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report and will update this story once we receive it.