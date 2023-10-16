Florida City dog attacks woman as she tries to help owner

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Animal Control unit and five units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were seen as Sky 10 flew over a home in the 300 block of 4th St.

Florida City police reported that they were called to a trailer at 345 SW 4th St., around 8:11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman inside and another woman with severe injuries to her face as a result of a dog attack.

Officers at the scene said it appeared that one of the women became unresponsive after suffering a medical episode and, as the second woman tried to help her, the dog became protective and attacked the woman.

The unresponsive woman is the owner of the dog.

She was transported to Homestead Hospital while the victim suffering from facial injuries was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma.

The woman who had initially been unresponsive was alert when she was transported. There is no word on the condition of the victim of the dog attack or if the dog will be seized by animal control.