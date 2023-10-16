‘Nurse’ running illegal Miami-Dade post-op recovery home was actually a felon, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Alpha Recovery Miami boasted about being “licensed, bonded and insured” for their “luxury recovery services” offered to women who traveled to South Florida to receive cosmetic surgery.

Its operator, “Vanessa,” said she was a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree.

But, according to Miami-Dade police, the west Miami-Dade recovery home, located at 15238 SW 30th Terrace, wasn’t licensed at all — and “Vanessa” wasn’t a nurse either.

Instead, she was convicted con artist Rosa Maria Davis, of Opelousas, Louisiana.

Davis was already on probation in Miami-Dade after being arrested on March 2, 2022, for allegedly stealing the identity of a California nurse named Vanessa and using it to apply for monetary assistance intended for medical personnel to obtain an apartment lease. She was arrested at the Miami International Airport Friday.

Police said Davis, 43, ran Alpha Recovery Miami even after cops raided it on Dec. 1, 2022, and arrested her mother, Almarosa Davis, now 64, and left a “notice of unlicensed activity,” following complaints about the facility.

Almarosa Davis (MDCR)

One woman, who paid “Vanessa” more than $2,700 via Cash App to receive care at the Tamiami-area home, called police on Dec. 14, 2022, and told them the conditions were “unsanitary” and there was no nurse present.

Police said after showing the woman Rosa Davis’ picture, the woman confirmed that “Vanessa” was actually Davis.

The warrant states that officers were also sent to the Southwest 30th Terrace home on Jan. 19, regarding a woman screaming for 20 minutes “because she was unable to get inside the residence.”

Police said that woman paid Davis more than $1,100 for post-operative recovery care and when she arrived there after surgery, she wasn’t there but an “unknown” woman at the home said she would care for her.

That woman had taken the patient’s identification and prescriptions and never returned, police said.

Another woman reported on Jan. 20 that she canceled a scheduled surgery because she had been made aware that she wasn’t going to receive the care “Vanessa” promised her.

Rosa Davis, who at some point went to Louisiana before her arrest Friday, was charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license and organized scheme to defraud.

Almarosa Davis was eventually given probation last month on charges of operating an unlicensed assisted living facility and unlicensed practice of nursing.

The elder Davis has an extensive criminal history in California dating back to 1990, the warrant states. Her charges include theft from the elderly while working as a caretaker, embezzlement and burglary.