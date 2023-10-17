73º

Broward high school placed on lockdown over unfounded gun report

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Sky 10 over deputies outside Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. (WPLG)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday to investigate a “potential threat,” according to the school district.

Sky 10 was above the school at 3050 NW 41st St. around 12:30 p.m. as several BSO vehicles were parked outside the front entrance.

Authorities said the lockdown began after a student reported a gun on campus.

They said an investigation later determined that the report was unfounded.

School officials then lifted the lockdown.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

