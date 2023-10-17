Broward high school placed on lockdown over unfounded gun report

Sky 10 over deputies outside Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday to investigate a “potential threat,” according to the school district.

Sky 10 was above the school at 3050 NW 41st St. around 12:30 p.m. as several BSO vehicles were parked outside the front entrance.

Authorities said the lockdown began after a student reported a gun on campus.

They said an investigation later determined that the report was unfounded.

School officials then lifted the lockdown.