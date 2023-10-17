Deputies say Lauderdale Lakes man found dead in car was murdered, seek suspect

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies say a Lauderdale Lakes man found dead inside of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the city this summer was murdered. Investigators are now searching for whoever killed him.

The killing happened on June 25, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 that night, deputies found Kevin Dunbar, 37, dead inside a car at 4899 NW 26th Court. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined his cause of death to be a homicide.

A BSO news release Tuesday doesn’t state Dunbar’s manner of death.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the case that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the organization at 954-493-8477 or BSO Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377.