Study results in: Fort Lauderdale is noisy — but what can be done about it?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Over the last few years alone, Fort Lauderdale’s skyline has expanded exponentially, and with more buildings and people, comes more noise.

Now, a new study by the University of Florida shows just how loud it’s gotten.

At Tuesday’s city commission meetings, the findings from those studies were presented.

“A lot of the residential areas are mixed in with entertainment districts, so that creates that issue of noise and how do you live with that noise, so what we’re doing today is we’re listening to a very comprehensive study,” said Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman.

The group presenting the soundscape study described their findings from monitoring sound levels from different venues around the city, not just the entertainment hubs.

Leaders and consultants agree the solution requires striking a balance between vibrant urban life and quality of life for residents.

A year ago, the governor signed a state law intended to crack down on drivers playing loud music.

Tuesday’s consultant and noise control advisory committee presented action items and 34 recommendations to the commissioners, including more code officers to enforce the current sound ordinances and monitoring and regulating the sound levels for specific areas in the city.