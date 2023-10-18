Broward County Public schools now hiring bus drivers, offering $1,000 sign-on bonus

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is now hiring bus drivers and offering a $1,000 signing bonus.

According to BCPS, drivers would be guaranteed 37.5 hours a week, would receive free health insurance benefits, paid days off and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System pension plan.

The position pays $18 an hour.

Applicants would need at least five years of licensed driving experience, Class ‘E’ Driver’s License and Driving Permit for (CDL) Class A or B with General Knowledge Test, Passenger, Air Brake & School Bus Endorsements. They must also have an acceptable driving record.

For more information about the requirements, click on this link.

For a look at job openings and to apply for a position, click on this link.