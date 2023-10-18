Police: 2 arrested after carjacking Lexus driver in Miami, 1 posts video of himself inside car on social media

MIAMI – A man and a teenager were arrested Tuesday, hours after carjacking someone in Miami who was putting air into the tires of his white 2022 Lexus, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northwest 54th Street.

According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, Terry Mclendon, 17, and an unknown male approached the victim from behind and pointed guns at him.

One of the suspects then told the victim, “Give me your keys and wallet,” the report stated.

Police said Mclendon then patted down the victim and took his car keys from his pants pocket.

According to the report, the victim walked away as the unidentified offender continued pointing a gun at him.

Mclendon then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled north as the unidentified person ran off and got into an awaiting Ford Fiesta that the duo arrived in, authorities said.

The victim reported to police that he left his Louis Vuitton wallet, containing his credit cards and driver’s license, inside his car when it was taken.

According to the report, an officer pulled over the Ford later in the day and took the driver, Tyquan Trayvon Ellis, 22, into custody for driving with a suspended license. A gun was also found under the front passenger seat, police said.

Authorities said Ellis claimed to have been “coerced” and said that cops planted the gun inside the car, but police say he posted an Instagram video that shows him sitting in the stolen Lexus earlier in the day and that text messages between him and Mclendon contradicted his statement to detectives.

He was arrested on an armed carjacking charge.

As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Mclendon, meanwhile, is being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Anyone with information about the third person involved in the carjacking is asked to call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.