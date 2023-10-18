‘There’s a way that we can help’: Miami Beach firefighters heading to Israel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of sending at least twelve of the city’s firefighters to Israel.

Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernández said the idea came from the city’s firefighters’ union president Adonis Garcia, who traveled to Haiti in the wake of the 2010 earthquake.

“Our understanding is that many of the firefighters and first responders are being called to actually go into combat, and our mission would be to go over there and backfill their fire stations or system, in the hospitals or first aid areas that they have set up,” said Fernandez.

Added Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner: “Fire leadership reached out to me several days ago, asking if I had connections in Israel to try to facilitate and get our firefighters over there. The fact that they even offered, and that this came from them coming to us, is tremendous.”

The city will now be looking into how those firefighters will be insured once they’re in Israel.

“God forbid if something were to go wrong, that they’re cared for, they’re taken care of insurance-wise, but also their benefits as well, so I think we’ll work through that,” said Meiner.

Just as members of Israel’s National Rescue Unit came to the aid of Surfside after the devastating condo collapse, some of Miami Beach’s own firefighters feel the need to step up.

“Israel was there for us, as they are in many countries,” said Meiner.

Added Fernández: “More importantly, it’s people that have a need, and there’s a way that we can help.”