Man, 70, reported missing after diving near Haulover

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has been reported missing after going out on his boat Wednesday, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

According to police, Nicholas Leonard Weigner went out diving around 3 p.m., but never re-emerged from the water.

He was last seen east of the Haulover Inlet (oceanside), wearing a black wetsuit.

Police described Weigner as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective O. Tellez at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.