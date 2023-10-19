83º

Thieves smash vehicle through front of Aventura jewelry store

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Tags: Aventura, Miami-Dade County, Crime

AVENTURA, Fla. – Thieves smashed a vehicle through a jewelry store in Aventura early Thursday morning but detectives believe they didn’t get away with any merchandise.

Aventura Police said that a call came in around 6:14 a.m. about the burglary in progress and they responded quickly to the International Jewelers Exchange at 19375 Biscayne Blvd.

Detectives say they believe the robbery was thwarted because of the swift arrival of police.

Damage to the front of the store was extensive. On Friday, workers were putting up plywood and the store remained closed.

There were no injuries and the suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.

