Hundreds attend Free Palestine rally in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Israeli forces prepare to invade the Gaza Strip, hundreds took to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday to stand in solidarity with Palestinians stuck in the midst of the conflict.

The local protestors were crying out for a ceasefire and to free Palestine.

More than 300 people gathered along Broward Boulevard and Northeast Third Avenue on Saturday evening.

The demonstration brought people together on both sides of the conflict.

“We want to end the occupation and apartheid and specifically in this moment, when our tax money is being used to fund a genocide,” said Nikki Morrise with Jewish Voice for Peace. “Together I hope we can imagine and work towards a world without killing and bloodshed.”

The calls for peace come as the death toll continues to climb on both sides following the invasion of Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

Israeli officials reports more than 1,400 deaths, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting more than 4,000 deaths, and thousands more injured in the Gaza Strip.

Organizers of the protest said more are expected to take place.