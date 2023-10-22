Police: Man arrested for shoplifting attacked officer while being booked into jail

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man accused of assaulting a police officer appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Friday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Osvani Mesa, was initially arrested on Thursday after police said he tried shoplifting from a CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

During his bond court appearance the following day, Mesa appeared to have trouble standing and had to be held up by two officers.

According to investigators, Mesa has a history of committing crimes in that area.

After his latest arrest, officers said Mesa escalated the situation when he tried to attack the officer who was booking him into jail.

Mesa is now facing charges of theft and battery on a police officer.