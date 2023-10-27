Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man from northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville area Thursday after accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the sexual assault happened Monday evening.

An MDPD report states that Travis Trevora Jones, described as a family friend of the victim who frequently visits her family’s apartment, was alone with the girl that night and “ordered” her into the bathroom.

Police said the victim told investigators she was “hesitant” but complied with the 45-year-old’s demand.

They said Jones locked the door behind him and began fondling and eventually raping the teen, only stopping when he heard her mother entering the apartment.

The report states Jones left minutes later and authorities later apprehended him; he denied raping the girl. He faced a Miami-Dade judge Friday.

Jones was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $17,500 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 17 and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.