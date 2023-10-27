Police identify woman accused of shooting at boyfriend as retired MDPD lieutenant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have detained a retired police lieutenant who they said shot at her boyfriend Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Southwest 282nd Street and 167th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said officers discovered that Evelyn Fernandez, who used to work for MDPD, shot at her boyfriend, a retired City of Miami police major, but struck his vehicle instead.

No injuries were reported.

Fernandez then fled the scene and barricaded herself inside another home in the area of Southwest 174th Street and 142nd Place, where she remained until being taken into custody Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Retired Miami-Dade police Lt. Evelyn Fernandez.

Sky 10 was above the scene where a car could be seen crashed into the front of the home.

Police said family members were inside the home, but were able to leave as authorities worked to detain Fernandez.

Police said there were times where she appeared that she would begin to cooperate, but she would then change her mind.

According to authorities, shots were fired inside the home by Fernandez during the ordeal.

They said she resisted arrest until the moment she was taken into custody.

“Mental health is something that is at the forefront of this profession every day,” an MDPD official said at a news conference following her arrest Friday afternoon. “It is in the forefront of this community, specifically in law enforcement, every day. We will continue to work every day and get better at it.”

Back in 2016, charges were dropped against Fernandez, who was accused of breaking into the Coral Gables home of her ex-boyfriend, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Alvarez.

In that case, Coral Gables police said a witness saw Fernandez in the pool area of the building on Merrick Way, hitting a rear window of the apartment with a floor tile and then throwing the tile into the pool.

Police said there was no forced entry into the apartment, and Fernandez does not have a key to the property.

Fernandez claimed to be at the home to pick up her belongings, police said.