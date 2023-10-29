Rallies held in support of both Israel, Palestine across Miami-Dade and Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Simultaneous rallies for Israel and Palestine were held on Sunday across South Florida.

Both were asking for peace.

The rallies come as the Israeli military intensifies airstrikes in Gaza.

A solidarity rally that started at Aventura Mall went all the way to Key Biscayne.

Supporters of Israel came together, standing in protest of the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas militants.

The display called for unity in a time where they say anti-Semitism is at an all-time high.

Along Hollywood Beach, pro-Israel supporters gathered to shed light on hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The women who were pushing empty strollers demanded for the release of the 30 children out of the 229 hostages.

Josh Rose attended the silent rally and spoke to Local 10 News about it.

“The message is clear,” he said. “The Jewish people don’t want to harm anyone - we never wanted a war. We still do’t want. You have 9/11 happen right here, what are you supposed to do? Let this happen again?”

In Fort Lauderdale, a pro-Palestine rally and march started around 3 p.m.

Palestinians took to the streets, calling for a cease fire and asking for people passing by to take a look at the conflict that has been boiling for decades, adding they feel Israeli forces are creating a genocide of Palestinian people.

Since the initial attack on Oct. 7, nearly 10,000 lives have been lost, more than 8,000 of which are Palestinian lives.