Annual Wicked Manors Halloween street party promises plenty of safe, ghoulish fun

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A lot of work went into the preparation for Wicked Manors, one of the biggest Halloween street parties in South Florida — and possibly the country.

“This is for everyone,” said Pride Center CEO Roberto Boo. “Last year we had 30 to 35,000 people.”

A similar crowd is expected for the 10th anniversary of the mostly nighttime party, but it all starts with children’s costume contests.

The party is expected to get underway late Tuesday afternoon.

Those expecting to attend are asked to be patient, as there will be plenty of security to keep everyone safe.

“For over six months we’ve been planning for this event,” said Wilton Manors police Chief Gary Blocker.