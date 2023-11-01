WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors play Broward periodontist’s private conversations after FSU law professor’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Broward County periodontist’s trial for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a Tallahassee attorney in 2014 continued on Wednesday morning in Leon County with the prosecution playing the recordings by FBI agents of his private conversations in 2016.

Charlie Adelson, of the Adelson Institute in Tamarac, stands accused of being the mastermind of the murder-for-hire plot that killed Daniel Markel, his former brother-in-law and a Florida State University law professor in Tallahassee.

Markel, 41, who was born in Canada, died on July 19, 2014. He was talking on the phone in his car when he was shot just outside of his home after dropping off his two sons at school, police said.

Patrick Sanford, an FBI special agent who was involved in the investigation, testified on Tuesday that Markel died 14 hours after he was shot and before a planned trip to a conference in New York.

Sanford said there were thousands of conversations recorded during the FBI’s investigation, which lasted years before Adelson’s arrest. He said an undercover agent pretending to extort the Adelson family prompted incriminating conversations in 2016.

The prosecution also played the FBI’s recordings of private conversations between Adelson and his ex-girlfriend Katherine “Katie” Magbanua and others between Magbanua and a hitman, as Sanford continued to testify on Wednesday.

On Monday, during her testimony in court, Magbanua said she connected him to the convicted hitmen, Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia, of Miami Beach, the father of her children, and Luis “Tato” Rivera, of North Miami, a Latin King member and friend.

Garcia, who was sentenced to life in prison, shot Markel in the head twice, at close range, while Rivera, who took a plea deal for 19 years in prison for second-degree murder, admitted to purchasing the gun and driving the getaway car.

Adelson’s sister, Wendi Adelson, and Markel were in the middle of a child custody dispute after she filed for divorce in 2012 and moved to South Florida with their two sons. A Leon County judge denied her motion for relocation in 2013 and Markel sought to enforce the ruling in 2014.

Magbanua was convicted of first-degree murder after a retrial last year and her appeal is pending.

Leon County Circuit Judge Stephen Everett is presiding over Charlie Adelson’s trial for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

This is a developing story.