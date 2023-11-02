Brenda Snipes, Broward’s ex-supervisor of elections, dies at 80

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Brenda Snipes, who was Broward County’s former supervisor of elections for 13 years, died on Thursday. She was 80.

One of her two children said Snipes, who Gov. Jeb Bush appointed to the job in 2003, died of complications with a short illness.

Snipes, who was born in Talladega, Alabama, moved to Florida in the 1960s. She earned her doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Snipes’s long career in public service included 39 years with Broward County Public Schools. She was a Blanche Ely High School teacher, a Robert Markham Elementary School principal, and an administrator.

Joe Scott, the current supervisor of elections for Broward County and her elected successor, said she did a lot of good work and made many improvements to the elections office.

After the controversial 2018 elections, Snipes resigned and filed a lawsuit after Gov. Rick Scott suspended her. Gov. Ron DeSantis accepted her resignation in 2019.

This is a developing story.