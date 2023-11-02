Grieving mother wants justice after son’s murder in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A devastated South Florida mother is hoping for justice after the murder of her son.

Patrice Thomas told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic she is barely holding on and that she just wants to wake up from this nightmare.

“Closure is all I’m asking for,” said Thomas. “My heart is bleeding.”

Cedarien Camper was only 23 years old when he was shot and killed last Monday night at a Lauderdale Lakes strip mall along the 4300 block of North State Road 7.

He had a special bond with his mother.

“My child called me every second of the day,” Thomas said. “Every 30 minutes he’s pulling up and now I can’t look out the window just to see his face anymore.”

Surveillance video captured the frantic moments following the shooting.

Camper is seen running before he collapses in front of a cell phone repair shop. Sadly, he took his final breath on the ground there.

Other surveillance angles show paramedics arriving on scene to try and help, but it would be too late.

Gloria Lewis taught Camper while he was in elementary school. She’s watched him grow up and took care of him.

“We’re really, really going to miss him,” said Lewis. “He wasn’t a child that would be out stealing or robbing anyone. That’s what we instill in his head.”

Thomas wants justice for her son. She’s asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.