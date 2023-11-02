Man grabbed 17-year-old from street, raped her in his home, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 43-year-old southwest Miami-Dade man Wednesday after they said he grabbed and raped a 17-year-old girl who was walking down the street near his home.

According to Miami-Dade police, the sexual assault happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the Leisure City area.

The girl was walking within the Seapines apartment complex, located in the 28000 block of Southwest 143rd Court, when an “acquaintance,” Uber Geovany Medina-Rodriguez, “grabbed her forcefully,” an arrest report states.

Medina-Rodriguez then took her into his home and closed the doors behind him, where he proceeded to kiss, touch and sexually assault her, police said.

The report states the victim “began to kick and scream” as the suspect “forcefully” raped her; he then kicked her out of his home.

Police would locate Medina-Rodriguez on Wednesday and formally arrested him at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s sex crimes unit office in Doral.

Medina-Rodriguez was given a $100,000 bond by a Miami-Dade judge on Thursday after being charged with sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 17.

The Honduran national was set to remain behind bars on an immigration hold as of Thursday.