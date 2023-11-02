Police: Combative son bites father’s ear, threatens to kill officer

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami man whose father called police after he said his son slapped him and bit him on his ear is now facing additional charges for battery and threats to the police officers who arrive at the scene.

Four Miami-Dade County police officers responded to a home in the 14600 block of NW 185th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 1 just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived, Alejandro Falcon said his son, Alejandro Falcon Jr., had “slapped him on the chest, ripped his shirt and bit him on his left ear,” according to the arrest report.

Two of the officers approached Falcon Jr., 25, who was still at the home when they arrived. The report stated that he began struggling and fighting with the officers, striking one of them in the ribs and on the right side of the officer’s face and then hitting a second officer in the arm.

A third officer at the scene was able to grab the combative Falcon’s arms and he was then taken down by two of the officers and put in handcuffs.

After he was handcuffed, he told one of the officers “When I get out of jail, I’m going to find you and kill you.”

He also caused $3,000 in damages to the police car when he was placed in the backseat to be transported. The report said he kicked the door frame and window, shattering the window and damaging the door.

Falcon Jr. was taken first to Palmetto General Hospital for a cut on his left elbow and then to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces several felony charges, including two counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest with violence, and one count each for criminal mischief for the damages to the police car, threat to do bodily harm for saying he would “kill” the police officer, and domestic battery for the assault on his father.

According to court records, his bond was set at $22,500.