South Florida Publix shopper wins $1M Powerball prize

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.

AVENTURA, Fla. – A South Florida shopper is cashing out big after they won $1 million, before taxes anyway, playing the Powerball in Miami-Dade County.

The second-tier prize, purchased without the Power Play option, was sold at the Publix Super Market at Aventura, located at 2952 NE 199 St.

Wednesday’s numbers were 22, 26, 39, 47 and 63, with a Powerball of 12

No one won the jackpot, which was estimated at $154 million, but the Lottery reported that $1 million in winning tickets were also sold in Washington and California.

The jackpot is now expected to grow to an estimated $173 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.