Man, 30, critically injured in Miami shooting

MIAMI – A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Friday morning in Miami, authorities confirmed.
According to Miami police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street.
Police said officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.