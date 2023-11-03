76º

University of Miami celebrates grand opening of Knight Center for Music Innovation

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: University of Miami, Coral Gables
The grand opening of the Frost School of Music’s new Knight Center for Music Innovation. (WPLG)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It was a big day for the University of Miami on Thursday.

The school celebrated the grand opening of the Frost School of Music’s new Knight Center for Music Innovation.

Music superstar Gloria Estefan hosted the star-studded, gala event.

The historic and prestigious University of Miami Frost School of Music celebrated the opening of the new, multi-million dollar, world class facility to help grow South Florida talent.

From composing and performing to the business and marketing of the music industry.

Among those honored on Thursday was school alum and Grammy winner Jon Secada.

“The reason that I have a career is directly related to the fact that I went to college here,” Secada said. “I always tell any young person that gets into this business, education for me made the difference.”

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

