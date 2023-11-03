Video shows thieving motorcyclist taking southwest Miami-Dade salon for a ride

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows a motorcycle-riding bandit looking to rev his way right to some cash, cleaning out a southwest Miami-Dade business before roaring off.

The perp dons a white motorcycle helmet, but it appears it has a purpose beyond safety on the road. He wears it during the burglary.

The clip shows the crook at a salon in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue in the Olympia Heights area.

In the video, he comes through the back door of the business, then struggles, pulls and finally rips out the cash register.

“I was shocked, because this is a quiet place,” a neighboring business owner said. “I don’t know why...to take time into a small business.”

A similarly-outfitted suspect was recently spotted in Miami. Police hope to put a stop to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.