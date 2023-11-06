Man accused of beating elderly mother, stealing her car in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he beat his elderly mother in public and then took off with her car, Miami-Dade police said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Miami-Dade police responded to the parking lot of La Colonia Medical Center, located at 8746 SW 24th St., around 2 p.m. Friday in reference to a strong-arm carjacking.

Police said the victim told officers that she had picked up her son in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and 24th Street.

She said the two got into an argument as she was driving, so she pulled over into the parking lot of the medical center and placed her car in park, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim’s son, Enrique Rodriguez, 45, got out of the car, walked over to the driver’s side and pulled his mother out of the car by her arm.

He then threw her to the ground and began hitting her, police said.

Authorities said Rodriguez then demanded his mother’s car keys, which she handed over.

He then got into the driver’s seat and drove away, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim identified her son to police in a photo.

Police said they located Rodriguez Sunday after responding to a Pet Supermarket on Southwest 40th Street in reference to an altercation.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of robbery/carjacking and battery on a person 65 or older.

Police said he invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $13,000 bond.