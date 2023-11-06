Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday for a 13-year-old girl from South Florida.

According to authorities, Stacy Rangel-Gomez, who is from West Palm Beach, was last seen on Saturday.

Police described her as a white-Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

According to police, Stacy was last seen in the 1500 block of 63rd Avenue South in her hometown.

She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Stacy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.