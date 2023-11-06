Real estate transaction involving historic cemetery in Broward is full of ‘injustice,’ residents say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Esther Rolle, an actress who was best known for her role as Florida Evans on “Maude” and its spin-off series Good Times, was buried at a historic cemetery in Broward County.

Ed Phillips, a former Pompano Beach commissioner, said Rolle, who was born in Pompano Beach and many of the Black pioneers of the community were at the Westview Community Cemetery.

“This cemetery was created because African Americans could not go to other cemeteries,” Phillips said. “The grass is not kept. The cemetery… the caskets at the top seem to be deteriorating and not been replaced. It’s just tragic.”

Ella Glasco said she also has many relatives buried at the cemetery, which was established in 1952 in Pompano Beach and is now in disrepair and was partially sold. Glasco said she felt it unjust to have to deal with the uncertainty of it all. Phillips said the cemetery is managed by a board.

“They had the nerve to sell some cemetery land without asking or coming to this community,” Phillips said about the four acres that sold for $1.4 million to a developer who appears to be interested in commercial real estate.

Glasco, 88, bought several lots together, but her loved ones are buried in different places. She said the historic and sacred place is easy to overlook.

Sonya Williams Finney agrees. She too grew up in Pompano and after reviewing the records of the real estate transaction she decided to get involved.

“I saw the injustice and wanted to do what was right,” Williams Finney said about her effort to void the real estate transaction, which she argues was illegal.“Even if you want to build warehouses, why would you seek out cemetery land to build a warehouse? That’s just a little odd to me.”

Records show Walter Hunter, the president of the board that manages the cemetery, wrote that the money from the sale is going to be used to improve the conditions of the cemetery. Williams Finney said that is just improper.

“I think it’s a great injustice to both the community as well as all the families who have loved ones that are buried here,” Williams Finney said.