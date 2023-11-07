Community heartbroken after Broward 14-year-old dies during fitness challenge

DAVIE, Fla. – Grief counselors have been called in to Western High School in Davie after the sudden and tragic death of 14-year-old Knox MacEwen during an athletic event and 5K in Miramar.

Miramar police said officers responded to a medical emergency at Everglades High School on Saturday.The teen had collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a JROTC event, where hundreds of cadets competed in various athletic challenges.

According to a police report, “CPR was being given by paramedics on scene.” It goes on to say that fire rescue arrived and rushed the teen to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was organized, as hundreds of messages flooded social media pages, remembering MacEwen as a selfless friend and a big part of a big family.

One post from a family friend who helped organize the fundraiser read: “Knox was a kindhearted soul, an animal lover, and has been a quiet protector of his sweet Mama who’s been recovering from a mean battle with cancer. Knox was a gift to all who knew him.”

The teen was heavily involved at Crossway Church in Cooper City. Members of the church have been swarming the fundraising site with prayers and heartfelt condolences, even signing up for a “food train” to help the family during this difficult time.

The Principal of Western High School sent a message to students and staff that read:

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss. I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support.”