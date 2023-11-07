Israeli-American mother of Oct. 7 hostage who vanished: ‘Please help me’

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, the 32nd day since her 26-year-old son vanished, Doris Liber met with U.S. lawmakers and reporters to plea for help in Washington.

Liber said she is an Israeli-American who was born in Queens, New York, and her son Guy Illouz was among the hostages Hamas took from Israel on Oct. 7.

“Every day is like eternity to me and I can’t wait any longer because I know that he was shot,” Liber said.

The surprise attack startled Jews who were celebrating the holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the end of a public sacred readings cycle.

Liber said Illouz was at the Supernova festival with friends when he called her and his father during the attack.

“He actually said, ‘I want to say my last words. We’re not going to survive it.’”

Israeli officials reported over 250, out of some 1,400 victims of the attack, died at the music festival. Illouz is among the over 240 hostages nationwide.

Doris Liber, who pleaded for help with the release of her 26-year-old son Guy Illouz, on Tuesday in Capitol Hill displays a photo of her son’s best friend Almog Sarusi, also a hostage and also 26. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Liber said his father told him to hide under the bodies and keep quiet until they were gone.

“I try to, you know, tell him, ‘Guy I love you. Don’t worry. Nothing’s going to happen. I’m going to call now. I’m going to send somebody now to get you.’ And that’s what I did,” Liber said. “I hung up, and I regret that, since I didn’t hear from him since.”

Liber said her son was with his best friend, Almog Sarusi, 26, who was also kidnapped by Hamas.

“I do need you now because there is nothing helping me now,” Liber said. “I pray, which I didn’t do before, but just please help me.”

Yonatan Lulu Shamriz and Ido Lulu Shamriz followed her plea during the news conference at Capitol Hill.

They said Hamas kidnapped their brother Alon Shamriz, also 26 and a basketball player for the Sha’ar Hanegev team, on Oct. 7, at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

