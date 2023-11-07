Police respond to Hollywood home after several gunshots are heard

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A large presence of law enforcement was observed on Monday afternoon in Hollywood after reports of gunfire.

The scene remained active into the evening, though Hollywood police had not released much information.

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured the sound of five gunshots.

Two minutes later, a single shot is fired.

Police then arrived to the home along the 1200 block of North 57th Avenue and threw in a flash-blang before entering.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that two women in their 60s live in the home where police are centering their investigation around.

Police has yet to reveal any information about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured or if they are seeking any suspects of persons of interest.