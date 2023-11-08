Couple busted for drugs, animal cruelty fighting in court to get their dogs back

Davie couple Sean Brodnax and his wife Danielle Palladino in court.

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida couple that was busted for drugs and animal cruelty are fighting to get their dogs back.

Prosecutors argue they were running an illegal puppy mill out of their home.

They believe the couple’s 26 French bulldog pitbull mixes should remain in the custody of animal control.

Detectives said Sean Brodnax and his wife Danielle Palladino were not licensed to breed.

Their dogs were seized back in September when authorities served a search warrant in their home, finding fentanyl pills, and about a kilo of cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Multiple law enforcement officers took the stand on Tuesday, questioned by the state and pressed by the defense on charges of animal cruelty against the couple.

The trial will continue on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale. The judge is expected to make a final decision Wednesday before noon.