Miami felon, 7 weeks out of prison, accused of burglarizing 9 vehicles, stealing SUV

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man, released from prison on Sept. 16 after serving a little more than two years on charges including human trafficking and child abuse, was back in jail Tuesday after Miami-Dade police said he and another man went on a crime spree.

Tristan Brandon Sarut, 23, of Overtown, faces 11 felony charges after a series of vehicle break-ins and an SUV theft in west Miami-Dade’s Fontainebleau area, police said.

According to an arrest report, Sarut and the unidentified suspect targeted cars in the 9000 block of Grand Canal Drive during the early morning hours of Oct. 22.

Police said they recognized Sarut, with his distinctive neck tattoos, on CCTV footage as one of the suspects breaking into vehicles while toting a gun. They said he also stole a Chevrolet Suburban.

Tristan Sarut's prison headshot. (Florida Department of Corrections)

The next day, Hialeah police pulled the Suburban over in the 2100 block of West Eighth Avenue, according to the report. Police said Sarut was behind the wheel.

Sarut, charged with 9 counts of burglary and one count each of armed grand theft of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

The convicted criminal was already out on felony bond for charges of grand theft, burglary and failing to register as a sex offender, jail records show.

He’s also facing a host of fraud, burglary and theft charges in another case.