SWAT situation in Lauderhill ends with man in police custody

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A swat stand-off that lasted for four hours ended with a man Tased and taken into custody in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office detained that man at around 9 p.m.

It happened at an apartment complex off of Inverrary Drive.

Neighbors told Local 10 News police started responding there at around 5 p.m. and heavily armed SWAT teams staged outside of the apartment.

The man could be seen on a third floor balcony with a woman. He responded to police as they spoke to him over a loud speaker.

One neighbor said he saw the man speaking to police before he ran inside the building.

Police did not release the identity of the man taken into custody or provide any details regarding why they were called out in the first place.