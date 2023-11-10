Miami-Dade County offers up free bus rides beginning next week

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is offering up free bus rides beginning on Nov. 13, as it launches a redesign of the county’s bus system.

According to the county’s website, the Better Bus Network, the first redesign to the county’s Metrobus system in four decades, will be more reliable and effective for transit users.

The new network is promising riders’ quicker connections to their destinations in 45 minutes or less.

Riders can try Miami-Dade County transit for free from Nov. 13 – Dec. 31.

MetroConnect, the county’s shared ride service, will also be available for free in several locations including:

North Dade

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Civic Center

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Westchester

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Kendall North

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Kendall South

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Dadeland North

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Dadeland South

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Transit Way

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Cutler Bay

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

South Dade

All rides are free

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zone Boundary Map

Riders would need to download the MetroConnect app or call 786-321-5842 to sign up and book a free ride.

For more information about this service, click on this link.

The free services comes with a bit of controversy, The Miami Hearld reported Miami-Dade’s Transporation director was suspended after his department announced free bus fares for riders without first getting it cleared by the county.

According to the Miami Hearld, Eulois Cleckley will lose two weeks’ pay.